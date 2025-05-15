WHFR Journal Friday, May 16 at 1pm: "Pawchella" and Mental Health Awareness Month

On this Friday's edition of the WHFR Journal, Susan McGraw chats with Corey Keller, President and CEO of Friends For Animals of Metro Detroit about their upcoming community event, Pawchella, which takes place June 7-8. We'll also share a PRX Mental Health Awareness Month Special titled A Toolkit for Mental Wellbeing. Learn what top psychologists and researchers say about how small practices like self-compassion, relationship-building, and mindfulness create outsized impact on mental, emotional, and even physical health. All this on the WHFR Journal Friday, May 16 at 1pm.