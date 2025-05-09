"WHFR PRESENTS": The Music of the Legendary Strata East Record Label ~ PART TWO

In part one of WHFR PRESENTS' special on the music of the legendary STRATA EAST record label, we made it through the first 14 recordings that were issued from 1971-1973. On Sunday, May 11 from 4:00-7:00pm EDT, we will pick up where we left off with the music of Charles Brackeen's "Rhythm X."

Strata East, a record label and coalition formed by the trumpeter Charles Tolliver and pianist Stanley Cowell in 1970, proved to be a major force for many creative jazz artists who found their work ignored by the major record labels. The independent Strata East label issued most of their recordings In small quantities and they soon disappeared from the shelves and became collectors' items.

This was a time when a plethora of creative musicians were moving to Paris and other European cities where their music was loved and respected far beyond what was happening in the U.S. Here in the States, independent record labels and small venues were struggling to provide for these very talented and forward-thinking musicians. In Detroit, the Strata Gallery and Strata Records came to the forefront in our area. Picking up upon a good thing, New York City artists Charles Tolliver and Stanley Cowell formed the independent STRATA EAST RECORDS in 1970. Their output of over 50 records in the 1970's and into the 80's provided a much needed outlet for the creative work of many musicians. Records were produced in limited quantities and eventually became hard to find.

Along comes Detroit's MACK AVENUE RECORDS who have reissued much of the STRATA EAST catalog, with over 30 recordings and more to come. MACK AVENUE AND GROOV MARKETING have provided WHFR with the recordings that have been reissued in the catalog thus far. The music of Pharoah Sanders, Stanley Cowell, Charles Tolliver, Clifford Jordan and many others can be heard on these airwaves via Mack Avenue and Strata East recordings.

Tune in on Sunday, May 11 from 4:00 - 7:00pm EDT as we continue to explore the music from Strata East Records artists on the weekly spotlight program WHFR PRESENTS. This will be part two of the feature on Strata East with more to come in the month of June. WHFR radio can be heard locally (Dearborn/Detroit) on 89.3fm and worldwide via the internet at whfr.fm.

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

WHFR PRESENTS airs every Sunday beginning (usually) at 4:00 pm with a rotating cast of WHFR DJs, taking in-depth looks into the many genres of music that WHFR has to offer. Tune in at 89.3 on the FM dial in Dearborn/Detroit and surrounding communities, or listen anywhere via our online streamer.

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––