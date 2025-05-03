This Sunday on "Hotwax Radio"

“Happiness is a warm puppy.” – Charles M. Schulz

Attention: all dog lovers! Hotwax Radio is broadcasting a special show for “Man’s Best Friend” titled “Walking The Dog.” Come join the White Rabbit as he takes a stroll into canine country, bringing you sounds, music and pure dog waggishness. Remember, “Be Kind To Animals Week” takes place the first full week of May starting this Sunday and hopefully practiced all year - and every year.

Hotwax Radio — Every Sunday from 7:00pm – 9:00pm on WHFR, 89.3 FM.