Detroit, Stand Up for the Legendary Detroit Emeralds! 

This Sunday, May 4th, from 1:00-4:00 PM, get ready for a soul-stirring experience as the legendary Detroit Emeralds bring their smooth R&B and Classic Soul magic live on WHFR 89.3 FM during The Rhythmic Ride Radio Show with Ms. Marjon!

Don’t miss a special live interview at 2:00 PM, where Ms. Marjon will sit down with the Detroit Emeralds to dive into their incredible musical journey and the inspiration behind their timeless sound.

About the Detroit Emeralds:

The Detroit Emeralds are an American R&B and soul vocal group that rose to fame in the early 1970s. Originally formed as The Emeralds in Little Rock, Arkansas, by brothers Abrim, Ivory, Cleophus, and Raymond Tilmon, they later relocated to Detroit, Michigan, where they became known as The Detroit Emeralds. After lineup changes, Abrim and Ivory were joined by childhood friend James Mitchell to form the classic trio.

They first charted in 1968 with “Show Time,” but gained widespread acclaim with hits like “Do Me Right,” “You Want It, You Got It,” “Baby Let Me Take You (In My Arms),” and their signature song “Feel the Need in Me,” which hit number 4 on the UK Singles Chart in 1973.

Abrim Tilmon, the group’s primary songwriter and arranger, crafted their distinctive soul sound. Today, the Detroit Emeralds continue to celebrate their rich musical legacy, blending classic soul with fresh new material under the leadership of founding member James Mitchell Jr.

More on the band at https://instagram.com/detroit_emeralds_official

Let’s celebrate Detroit’s rich musical legacy together... Tune in, turn it up, and let the soul vibes flow!