Visit WHFR’s Tent at Green Brain Comics During FREE COMIC BOOK DAY!

Have you ever wanted to meet a WHFR DJ?

Would you like to score some free WHFR promo items?

What about free comic books?

Your chance to do all that and more is coming up this weekend when WHFR celebrates Free Comic Book Day at Green Brain Comics in Dearborn. In addition to a special selection of free comics being offered by Green Brain, you can pick up some free WHFR swag, and maybe even meet a few of your favorite WHFR on-air personalities!

The alley behind Green Brain Comics is turning into a free pop-up comic book festival on Saturday, May 3rd, from 10am to 6pm, for Free Comic Book Day 2025. Green Brain will hand out free select comics, host local comic creators, illustrators, and community partners including WHFR. Be sure to stop by our tent to say hello, chat about music, and pick up some free WHFR swag!

Visit greenbraincomics.com to see the full schedule of special events, and while you're there be sure to sign up for their newsletter so you never miss out on any of the fun events Green Brain hosts throughout the year.

See you Saturday, May 3rd!