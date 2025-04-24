WHFR Journal: Ride for Charity with Kyle Petty and HFC's Barrett Creative Writing Awards - Tune In April 25th at 1pm

Join us for this week's high energy and creative WHFR Journal tomorrow, 4/25/25 at 1pm as we chat with legendary former NASCAR driver and current racing analyst Kyle Petty regarding the 29th Anniversary Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America… and it’s making a stop in Dearborn, Michigan! Kyle will share the cause behind this important event and ways you can get involved. Also, this year marks the 50th anniversary of HFC's Creative Writing Competition, the Francis G. Barrett Creative Writing Contest. We will celebrate both the legacy of the Barrett Award and our student winners, including the recipient of the Larry Colter Poetry Prize Award. We'll air the Ceremony, which took place last week, and showcase the top five student winners reading from their manuscripts. Tune in for a wild ride and some incredible creative writing only on the WHFR Journal right her on 89.3FM and whfr.fm.