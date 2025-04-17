WHFR Journal Features Dearborn's State of the City, Earth Day Info and More -- Tune in 4/19/25 at 1pm

On this week's WFR Journal tomorrow at 1pm, we're pleased to air the State of the City speech from Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud from his address took place on Tuesday. Also, we'll share a PRX piece from 2023 featuring Arturo Sandoval, in honor of Earth Day, who spoke about the day itself, and his work. Arturo is the founding director of the Center of Southwest Culture and the Western Regional Coordinator for the very first Earth Day. To those that celebrate, Happy Passover, Happy Easter, and Happy Earth Day!