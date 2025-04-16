A Big Radiothon “Thank You” From Theme Attic!

There are never any expectations when doing a show during Radiothon—the pledge drive week for WHFR. However, the generosity of our listeners during Theme Attic and other shows was wonderful to experience!

Thank you so, so very much for believing in the vision that is WHFR, and to start the post-Radiothon schedule, let's start with the annual Theme Attic "Spring Cleaning Show" this Wednesday, April 16, from 12:00 - 4:00 pm EDT. That's where the primary focus is to play songs only from Phil Maq's mp3 player to make room for even newer music from independent artists... tune in for the fun and variety!