This Sunday on "Hotwax Radio"

This Sunday, April 13, on Hotwax Radio, the White Rabbit will be letting mayhem loose in the studios of WHFR: Batman, Robin and the rest of the Gotham City Cast. Starting at 7:00pm, tune in and enjoy the Dynamic Duo execute their crime fighting skills with madcap music, sounds, and plain wackadoo theatre!

The White Rabbit would like to issue a special thank you for all those who contributed to WHFR’s Radiothon 2025. You are appreciated!

Each year, radio stations across the world come together for Vinylthon, to take part in supporting not only the timeless medium of vinyl records by playing actual records over the air, but also the incredible people that keep the records spinning.

Vinylthon is also a fundraising event for the College Radio Foundation, an all-volunteer non-profit that organizes the scholarships offered to encourage, prepare, and support the next generation of broadcasters. All money raised during this event allows the Vinylthon Scholarships to reach more students that have the passion and desire to pursue a career in radio.

The College Radio Foundation that organizes this event also hosts the annual College Radio Day event. College Radio Day unites hundreds of USA college radio stations each year and has been supported by numerous artists including Andrew WK, Aviici, Coldplay, The Lumineers, Moby, and Wyclef Jean among others. College Radio Day has even been recognized by TIME Magazine, calling it "A nationwide movement...illuminating the cultural significance of student-run radio."

Various WHFR DJ’s will be taking part throughout the day, so tune in to WHFR to see if you can spot the needle drop… and hear vinyl’s unmistakable crackle and pop!