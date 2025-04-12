Special Radiothon Guests on "Light from the Underground"

Light from the Underground (Saturdays, 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.) will feature two special guests on Saturday, April 12.

Host Bill Keith will be joined by Chris Herin from the bands Herin and Tiles from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Herin's album Hiding in Plain Sight has been receiving significant airplay on Light from the Underground since its release this past fall. The vinyl version of the album is being released on Saturday, April 12, for Record Store Day. Chris will talk about the album and the impact of non-commercial radio for his bands.

Former WHFR 89.3 FM host John Bommarito will join the show from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. John knows the value of non-commercial stations like WHFR from his time at the station and his current work for WEMU at Eastern Michigan University. Bill appreciates the opportunity to welcome John back to continue the tradition of celebrating WHFR during Radiothon.

