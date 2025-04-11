32 Out of 40

As WHFR Radio approaches 40 years of on-air broadcasting, I look back at my beginnings here. It was March of 1993, 32 years ago. Man, I've been here 80% of the total time that WHFR has been on the air. As I was preparing for my second show ever, the legendary artist SUN RA passed away. I thought to myself, "Well, I have a large collection of his music, perhaps I can do a four-hour retrospective of his career."

I was given the green light by management and off I went, never to look back.

Four-hour shows became commonplace and over the past 32 years, birthday tributes to important jazz artists, memorials after their passing, in-depth looks into careers and label spotlights have made this ride an extremely worthwhile adventure. WHFR continues to provide a much-needed outlet for creative radio, spotlighting little-heard and local artists on a daily basis. Here's to another 40 years on air!!

–Pat Frisco, WHFR Program Director

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

Three Easy Ways to Make Your Tax-Deductible Donation to WHFR Radiothon

Online: You can donate securely online right here. Phone: The on-air portion of Radiothon 2025 is April 6-12 when our live DJs will be asking you to call in at (313) 845-9676 to make your tax-deductible donation via credit card or to request that a self-addressed envelope (SASE) be sent to you. Mail: Download, fill out, and mail in the pledge form from the WHFR-FM website with your contribution at any time.

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––