"Highway 61" (1995~2025) "Keeping the Blues Alive" on WHFR-FM 89.3

Blues has been heard on the Highway 61 program Friday broadcast since its first airing in 1995, with host Jo Ann Korczynska in the 2pm until 6pm time-slot, on WHFR-FM. DJ~KittyLuv is the current host spinning Blues from local Artists' independent labels, along with the best in new releases, on the 89.3FM broadcast "Making~Waves".

Jo Ann K. did an award-winning presentation showcasing Detroit Blues Artists and new music, as the original host of the weekly Friday Blues program, from 1995 until 2015. She was very passionate about "Keeping the Blues Alive" and she played a big part in helping "...lesser known musicians to get their music on the air..." and "... produced three Uncut Detroit compilation Blues CDs, and was awarded a Detroit Blues Society lifetime achievement award."

DJ ~KittyLuv now hosts the Highway 61 program each week and continues to spin the best in new Blues releases and local music on one of the longest running programs airing on 89.3 WHFR-FM. She became a member of the WHFR Staff in 1999 and began producing the The Circle Within, which aired Midnight until 2am (2000~2013), bringing many independent labels and local Artists with a heavy rockin' Bluesrock rotation to the late-night Tuesday radio station airwaves and internet broadcast.

She presently holds the voluntary WHFR-FM position of Blues Music Director by reviewing new music, charting monthly reports of "Top Ten Blues" to"Living Blues Magazine" and "The Detroit Blues Society" newsletter. She also maintains the WHFR-FM Facebook Social Media accounts.

You can hear the Highway 61 broadcast airing each Friday, at 2pm until 6pm, with the best in new releases and local Blues music "Making~Waves" on WHFR-FM 89.3, along with a weekly list of Blues Artists events and performances, "Keeping the Blues Alive" in Michigan.

As always, Thank You for listening and for your support!

https://www.facebook.com/whfrradio

~DJ~KittyLuv;)

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

Three Easy Ways to Make Your Tax-Deductible Donation to WHFR Radiothon

Online: You can donate securely online right here. Phone: The on-air portion of Radiothon 2025 is April 6-12 when our live DJs will be asking you to call in at (313) 845-9676 to make your tax-deductible donation via credit card or to request that a self-addressed envelope (SASE) be sent to you. Mail: Download, fill out, and mail in the pledge form from the WHFR-FM website with your contribution at any time.

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––