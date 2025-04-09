Judy Banker, Roger Ponder, and Gary Browe Visit “Theme Attic” for Radiothon!!!

Radiothon is always special on Theme Attic, a quirky weekly Wednesday show hosted by DJ Phil Maq! This week it will start earlier and run 11AM-4PM EDT!!! The show features music based on subjects as well as countdowns and interviews.

Songwriter/Singers are often on display, and this year for Radiothon is no exception! Last year, local musicians Judy Banker and Roger Ponder played songs and discussed their music careers with Phil. In an effort to one up himself, Singer/Songwriter, Gary Browe, has been added to Theme Attic along with Judy and Roger! That's a true three-fer! Or something like that!

Join all four on Wednesday, April 9th, from 11AM-4PM as they all prove their support to the station and humbly ask for listener support in return!

Three Easy Ways to Make Your Tax-Deductible Donation to WHFR Radiothon

Online: You can donate securely online right here. Phone: The on-air portion of Radiothon 2025 is April 6-12 when our live DJs will be asking you to call in at (313) 845-9676 to make your tax-deductible donation via credit card or to request that a self-addressed envelope (SASE) be sent to you. Mail: Download, fill out, and mail in the pledge form from the WHFR-FM website with your contribution at any time.

