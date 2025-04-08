WHFR PRESENTS: The Music Of John Coltrane

In a special RADIOTHON edition of WHFR PRESENTS, a midweek feature on the greatest saxophonist to ever grace our planet, JOHN COLTRANE. He revolutionized the tenor and soprano saxophone and brought a spirit to the music that has never been matched.

Tune in to this special program as WHFR RADIO continues its annual fundraiser on TUESDAY, APRIL 8, from 1:00-4:00 pm EDT on 89.3fm locally (Dearborn) and whfr.fm streaming worldwide.

WHFR PRESENTS airs every Sunday beginning (usually) at 4:00 pm with a rotating cast of WHFR DJs, taking in-depth looks into the many genres of music that WHFR has to offer. Tune in at 89.3 on the FM dial in Dearborn/Detroit and surrounding communities, or listen anywhere via our online streamer.

