Celebrate 40 Years of WHFR with Limited Edition Posters & T-Shirts

WHFR is turning 40 - and we’re celebrating in style. To honor four decades of independent broadcasting, we’re releasing special edition WHFR 40th birthday posters and t-shirts unlike anything we’ve done before.

We dug deep into our archives to find every t-shirt design we’ve ever made - yes, every single one! These designs will come together in a bold, creative collage that captures the spirit and evolution of WHFR through the years.

From our early days of “Saving Detroit’s Airwaves” to today’s continued mission of “Making Waves,” this is a must-have collector’s item for every fan and supporter.

Both the t-shirts and the frameable posters will be limited edition pledge incentives available during our Radiothon pledge drive. They’ll officially debut later this year - but you can secure yours early by pledging this week!

Support the station you love and own a piece of WHFR history.

Make your pledge now - and help us keep making waves for 40 more years!

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

Three Easy Ways to Make Your Tax-Deductible Donation to WHFR Radiothon

Online: You can donate securely online right here. Phone: The on-air portion of Radiothon 2025 is April 6-12 when our live DJs will be asking you to call in at (313) 845-9676 to make your tax-deductible donation via credit card or to request that a self-addressed envelope (SASE) be sent to you. Mail: Download, fill out, and mail in the pledge form from the WHFR-FM website with your contribution at any time.

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––