WHFR PRESENTS Radiothon Special: Celebrating Our 40th Year

As WHFR Radio continues into its 40th year of broadcasting, we take a moment to reflect upon the many moments of creative programming, the changes and additions in format and the numerous technological advancements that have kept the station relevant in today's world. It's been a long and fulfilling journey from the beginnings in 1985 to the present day.

The WHFR Radiothon, an annual fundraiser for the station, begins on Sunday, April 6, at 10:00 am with Terence Tyson's always eclectic jazz show, Play it By Ear. Later in the day, at 4:00pm, the weekly feature WHFR PRESENTS will follow with a mix of some of the recorded moments in our history with the voices of deejays from our past 40 years coupled with an array of great jazz recordings from the year 1985. From the sounds of bebop to the futuristic sounds of the avant-garde, 1985 was a great year for jazz music.

WHFR PRESENTS is a weekly feature program hosted by a rotating cast of deejays presenting a unique theme to the airwaves each week from 4:00-7:00pm. Please join us this Sunday and consider making a donation to our annual Radiothon pledge drive.

WHFR PRESENTS airs every Sunday beginning (usually) at 4:00 pm with a rotating cast of WHFR DJs, taking in-depth looks into the many genres of music that WHFR has to offer.

Three Easy Ways to Make Your Tax-Deductible Donation to WHFR Radiothon

Online: You can donate securely online right here. Phone: The on-air portion of Radiothon 2025 is April 6-12 when our live DJs will be asking you to call in at (313) 845-9676 to make your tax-deductible donation via credit card or to request that a self-addressed envelope (SASE) be sent to you. Mail: Download, fill out, and mail in the pledge form from the WHFR-FM website with your contribution at any time.

