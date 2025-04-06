Celebrate 40 Years of WHFR with a Radiothon 2025 Pledge!

Support the station you love – and score some exclusive thank-you gifts.

As we celebrate 40 incredible years of independent broadcasting, Radiothon 2025 is your chance to power the next chapter of WHFR and get something special in return! We've put together a set of birthday-themed pledge incentives to thank you for keeping us on the air.

Whether you're a longtime listener or a brand-new fan, there's a perfect level for you:

$365 - A Year of WHFR

Keep WHFR strong for another full year!

Receive an Engraved Brass Leaf on the WHFR Family Tree, plus pre-orders of both our Limited Edition 40th Anniversary T-Shirt and Poster.

$258 - Countdown to 40





There are 258 days from Radiothon to our birthday on December 20!

Receive an Engraved Brass Leaf on our WHFR Family Tree. $125 - The Collectors Combo

Celebrate in style.

Get both the 40th Anniversary Poster and T-Shirt.

$85 - Born in 1985

Weve been on the air since 85 - rep it proudly!

Receive our Limited Edition 40th Anniversary T-Shirt.

$40 - 40 Years Strong

One dollar for each year of WHFR!

Pre-order our beautiful 40th Anniversary Poster.

New pledgers will also receive a surprise WHFR logo item just our way of saying welcome!

Radiothon 2025 runs April 612

Call (313) 845-9676 to donate during any live show

Or skip the form and give securely online anytime right here.

Every pledge no matter the amount makes a real impact. Your support ensures WHFR remains commercial-free, student-driven, and community-focused for the next 40 years and beyond.

Thank you for being part of our WHFR family.

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

Three Easy Ways to Make Your Tax-Deductible Donation to WHFR Radiothon

Online: You can donate securely online right here. Phone: The on-air portion of Radiothon 2025 is April 6-12 when our live DJs will be asking you to call in at (313) 845-9676 to make your tax-deductible donation via credit card or to request that a self-addressed envelope (SASE) be sent to you. Mail: Download, fill out, and mail in the pledge form from the WHFR-FM website with your contribution at any time.

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––