WHFR Radiothon 2025: 40 Years of Independent Radio — Thanks to You

Dear Wonderful WHFR Listeners,

In 1985, WHFR-FM signed on with a mission: to be a voice for the unheard, a space for creativity, and a classroom for future broadcasters. Forty years later, that mission is still alive – and it’s all because of your belief in what independent radio can do.

Tomorrow, Sunday, April 6, marks the start of Radiothon 2025, and I want to speak to you not just as WHFR’s General Manager, but as someone who has seen firsthand what your support makes possible.

This year is especially meaningful – WHFR is turning 40! Since 1985, we’ve been a home for eclectic, independent radio – from underground musicians to passionate student broadcasters, to community members with something real to say. And now, we’re kicking off our 40th birthday celebration the best way we know how: with Radiothon, the heartbeat of our station and the fuel that keeps us going.

Unlike commercial stations, we don’t have ad revenue. We don’t receive government funding. Over 60% of our budget comes directly from listener donations. That means your contribution isn’t extra – it’s essential. Radiothon is how we stay on the air, support student learning, and bring bold, diverse programming to our community.

So if WHFR has ever made your day a little better – if you’ve discovered a new favorite artist, learned something unexpected, or just appreciated a station that’s not like the others – I’m asking you to give what you can.

Radiothon 2025 runs April 6 through 12. Call in your pledge while our live DJs make their pitches throughout the week at (313) 845-9676. Or donate securely anytime right here.

We’re also offering some special 40th Anniversary thank-you incentives to show our appreciation – but more than anything, know that your support keeps WHFR alive.

Thank you for being part of this journey. Here’s to 40 years of independent radio – and to all the voices you’ll help us share in the years to come.

With gratitude,

Susan McGraw

General Manager, WHFR-FM

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

Three Easy Ways to Make Your Tax-Deductible Donation to WHFR Radiothon

Online: You can donate securely online right here. Phone: The on-air portion of Radiothon 2025 is April 6-12 when our live DJs will be asking you to call in at (313) 845-9676 to make your tax-deductible donation via credit card or to request that a self-addressed envelope (SASE) be sent to you. Mail: Download, fill out, and mail in the pledge form from the WHFR-FM website with your contribution at any time.

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––