Tune in to the WHFR Journal 4-4-25 at 1pm

On tomorrow's WHFR Journal, we wrap up the Counselor Connection series in a conversation with HFC Counselor Gwendolyn Pringle as we discuss National Counseling Month and services available for our HFC community. We then share info about Family STEM Day coming up later this month with Chemistry instructor Chuck Irish. We wrap the show with a new piece from PRX called Turning Surplus Food Into Millions of Meals . When you see the perfect displays of produce in grocery stores, do you ever wonder whether it’s all sold before it spoils? It isn’t, and stores often pay to send unpurchased produce to landfills. Evan Ehlers, the founder of Sharing Excess, shares how his organization is working to solve what he calls “the world’s dumbest problem.” Join us on the WHFR Journal Friday, April 4 at 1pm only on WHFR-FM.