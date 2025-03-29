TOP TEN BLUES for March 2025

Please join Highway 61 for the best in new Blues releases and local area Artists' music every Friday, 2:00 – 6:00pm, with host DJ~KittyLuv;) 'making~waves'. Here is our latest Top Ten Blues new releases being aired at WHFR-FM 89.3:

1. KID RAMOS: Strange Things Happening (Nola Blue Records)

2. STEVE HOWELL AND THE MIGHTY MEN: Yeah Man (Out Of The Past Music)

3. TOMMY CASTRO AND THE PAINKILLERS: Closer To The Bone (Alligator Records)

4. THE REVEREND PEYTON'S BIG DAMN BAND: Honeysuckle (Family Owned Records)

5. DADDY MACK BLUES BAND: Doctor's Orders (Inside Sounds)

6. POPA CHUBBY: I Love Freddie King (Gulf Coast Records)

7. FRANK BEY: Peace (Nola Blue Records)

8. BOB CORRITORE AND FRIENDS: Doin' The Shout! (VizzTone/ SWMAF)

9. ELIZA NEALS: Colorcrimes (E-H Records)

10. THE BOB LANZA BLUES BAND: Breadman's Blues (MoMojo Records)

DJ~KittyLuv;)

WHFR Blues Music Director