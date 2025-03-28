WHFR Presents: THE MUSIC OF MARILYN CRISPELL

Tune in on Sunday, March 30, from 3:00-7:00pm EDT, as WHFR PRESENTS will feature the music of pianist MARILYN CRISPELL on this the date of her birth. From her earliest recording "Spirit Music" in 1983, through her brilliant work with the Anthony Braxton Quartet in the ‘90s, her co-operative trio with Barry Guy and Paul Lytton in the 2000s, countless solo works and continuing to the present day, Ms. Crispell has treated us all to her visionary work coming from the mind, heart and soul of a unique artist.

Born in Philadelphia, Marilyn came up through the New England Conservatory of Music in classical music, but upon hearing John Coltrane's “A Love Supreme” turned her focus to jazz and improvised music. Upon hearing her at the piano for the first time, the legendary avant-garde pianist Cecil Taylor proclaimed, “This woman can play!” Despite comparisons to Taylor with her often percussive approach to piano, Marilyn has developed her own personal style of playing. After attending the Woodstock Creative Music Studios and meeting artists such as Anthony Braxton, Marilyn settled in Woodstock, New York, and continues to perform and record worldwide.

WHFR PRESENTS will feature Marilyn's music spanning her career as a leader and collaborator with a 4-hour birthday tribute program. WHFR PRESENTS airs weekly on Sundays with a rotating cast of radio hosts presenting specialty shows each week.

