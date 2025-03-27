WHFR Journal Talks HFC Hawks Athletics and Wraps up Women's History Month With Its Founder

Tune in to the WHFR Journal tomorrow, 3-28-25 at 1pm, as we chat with HFC Athletic Director Rochelle Taylor about our amazing Hawks athletes. From men's basketball in the NJCAA championship to the start of the roller hockey nationals and everything in between, learn about how our Hawks athletes are doing so far this year. And consider cheering them on at a game sometime soon (FYI- the HFC men's baseball team plays their home games at the Corner Ballpark at Michigan and Trumbull). We'll wrap up the hour and Women's History Month with a PRX special titled "The Foremother of Women's History" as Radio Curious visits with Dr. Gerda Lerner, a founder of the academic genre called Women's History. Listen in and enjoy.