WHFR Presents: A Spotlight On Female Composers

As we continue to celebrate Women's History Month, Robbwith2bees will spotlight the works of female film/television/video game composers on this week's "WHFR PRESENTS". Expect to hear selections by Laura Karpman, Hildur Guðnadóttir, Shirley Walker, Laura Shigihara, Lolita Ritmanis, Yoko Kanno, and MORE!

Tune in Sunday, March 23rd from 4:00 - 7:00 pm for this special 3-hour spotlight.

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

WHFR PRESENTS airs every Sunday beginning at 4:00 pm with a rotating cast of WHFR DJs, taking in-depth looks into the many genres of music that WHFR has to offer. Tune in at 89.3 on the FM dial in Dearborn/Detroit and surrounding communities, or listen anywhere via our online streamer.

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––