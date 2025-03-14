This Sunday on "WHFR Presents"...

The sacred and profane have been part of popular music since the early days of Elvis Presley, Little Richard and Jerry Lee Lewis. WHFR host, Bill Keith, was recently listening to an Elvis Costello song and realized that the chorus was basically a prayer. He soon thought of so many other songs that combined prayers with music.

Listen Sunday, March 16, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. as he explores this influence of the divine with songs that are pious, and others that are filled with doubt and maybe some unbelief.

