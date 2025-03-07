"WHFR PRESENTS" MARCH 9TH

In observance of Women's History Month, WHFR PRESENTS presents the Gospel Lineage of Dr. Mattie Moss Clark: Jacky Clark Chisolm, Denise "Niecy" Clark-Bradford, Elbernita "Twinkie" Clark-Terrell, Dorinda Clark-Cole, Karen Clark Sheard, and Kierra Sheard-Kelly.

Please join Missy J on Sunday, March 9th from 4pm until 7pm for a shouting, and soul revival time.

WE ARE WHFR DEARBORN!

–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

WHFR PRESENTS airs every Sunday beginning at 4:00 pm with a rotating cast of WHFR DJs, taking in-depth looks into the many genres of music that WHFR has to offer. Tune in at 89.3 on the FM dial in Dearborn/Detroit and surrounding communities, or listen anywhere via our online streamer.

–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––