WHFR Journal This Friday, 3/7/25, 1pm

Please tune in to the WHFR Journal tomorrow, March 7 at 1pm as we share a rundown of some exciting activities happening here at Henry Ford College. We'll also kick off Women's History Month with a new PRX special program from the podcast series, Monumental, titled "The Suffragist in the Basement". When it comes to women and monuments in the U.S., we seem to prefer mythical or allegorical women. It’s rare to see real women being honored for their actual accomplishments. But for decades, there was one statue in Wyoming that was an exception. Learn the full story about this monument and what its status is today. Hope you'll join us tomorrow at 1pm on 89.3FM or WHFR-FM.