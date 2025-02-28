TOP TEN BLUES for February 2025

Please join Highway 61 for the best in new Blues releases and local area Artists' music every Friday, 2:00 – 6:00pm, with host DJ~KittyLuv;) 'making~waves'. Here is our latest Top Ten Blues new releases being aired at WHFR-FM 89.3:
1. KID RAMOS: Strange Things Happening (Nola Blue Records)
2. STEVE HOWELL AND THE MIGHTY MEN: Yeah Man (Out Of The Past Music)
3. TOMMY CASTRO AND THE PAINKILLERS: Closer To The Bone (Alligator Records)
4. THE REVEREND PEYTON'S BIG DAMN BAND: Honeysuckle (Family Owned Records)
5. DADDY MACK BLUES BAND: Doctor's Orders (Inside Sounds)
6. POPA CHUBBY: I Love Freddie King (Gulf Coast Records)
7. FRANK BEY: Peace (Nola Blue Records)
8. BOB CORRITORE AND FRIENDS: Doin' The Shout! (VizzTone/ SWMAF)
9. ELIZA NEALS: Colorcrimes (E-H Records)
10. THE BOB LANZA BLUES BAND: Breadman's Blues (MoMojo Records)
DJ~KittyLuv;)
WHFR Blues Music Director