WHFR Journal Wraps Up Black History Month Friday at 1pm

As we complete our spotlight on Black History Month, join us Friday, 2/28 at 1pm, as we share music, spoken word, art, and poetry that students and staff presented at the HFC Black History and Culture Student Showcase that took place on our campus earlier this week. We'll then feature a new PRX interview with author Aaron Robertson about his book, The Black Utopians: Searching for Paradise and the Promised Land in America. It’s about the hidden legacies of Black utopian experiments and what they teach us about the power of community today. Tune in Friday at 1pm on WHFR-FM.