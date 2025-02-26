WHFR PRESENTS: CLEO LAINE

During WHFR PRESENTS this Sunday, March 2nd, from 4:00 – 7:00pm, Terence Tyson of The Play It By Ear Jazz Show will feature the vocalist Cleo Laine as part of Women’s History Month.

She was born Clementine Dinah Hitching on October 28, 1927, in a town near London, England. She was the child of an English mother and a Jamaican father.

Laine auditioned successfully at the age of 24 for John Dankworth's small group, the Johnny Dankworth Seven. She later married him in 1958 and they stayed together until his death in 2010.

WHFR PRESENTS airs every Sunday beginning at 4:00 pm with a rotating cast of WHFR DJs, taking in-depth looks into the many genres of music that WHFR has to offer. Tune in at 89.3 on the FM dial in Dearborn/Detroit and surrounding communities, or listen anywhere via our online streamer.

