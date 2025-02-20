WHFR Journal Black History Month Special Friday, Feb. 21 at 1pm

Join us on this week's WHFR Journal Friday, 2/21 at 1pm for a special program from PRX called "Whispers in Wilmington". Produced this January, the program explores and uncovers the story of the only successful coup d’etat ever to happen on American soil.

This act of racial violence was designed to eliminate all memory of a highly successful Black community in Wilmington, North Carolina back in 1898 and involved involved racist mobs, as well as historians, city planners, journalists and others conspiring for decades to make a Black community’s onetime prosperity and strength unimaginable. Almost unimaginable.

Tune in to hear this powerful story.