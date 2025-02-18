Feb 23, 2025 - WHFR PRESENTS: Blues/Rock Legend Johnny Winter

February 23 marks the birthday of one of the great guitarists in the history of music, JOHNNY WINTER. WHFR PRESENTS will feature the music of Johnny Winter in an extended

edition of the program on Sunday, February 23.

From 3-7pm EST, tune in to hear music from Johnny's career as he explored the areas of blues, rock and roll and slide guitar that would have made Elmore James proud. From the incendiary first release, Progressive Blues Experiment in 1968 to his passing in 2014, Johnny set the music world afire with a raw, hard-edged approach to the music.

WHFR PRESENTS can be heard in the Detroit area at 89.3fm and worldwide via the internet at whfr.fm. Normally heard from 4-7pm EST, with a rotating cast of hosts, this will be an extended edition of the program to commemorate the life of a guitar legend on the date of his birth.

WHFR PRESENTS airs every Sunday with a rotating cast of WHFR DJs, taking in-depth looks into the many genres of music that WHFR has to offer. Tune in at 89.3 on the FM dial in Dearborn/Detroit and surrounding communities, or listen anywhere via our online streamer.

