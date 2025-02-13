WHFR Journal this Friday, Feb. 14 at 1pm - Renew, Recharge, Reflect

Tune in for this Valentine's Day edition of the WHFR Journal Friday, February 14 at 1pm as we bring you the first of our new series called Counselor Connection – Renew, Recharge, Reflect. This series will air the Second Friday of February, March and April, and will feature a different topic from our HFC Counselors as they work to support our student and campus community to help be our best selves. This week, Counselor Deb Gates will join us and discuss the important topic of boundaries. Also on the show, we'll share an episode of the PRX podcast Happily Ever After about the return of the romance novel, just in time for Valentine's Day. Enjoy!