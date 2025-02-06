In celebration of Black History Month and the February 10th, 1937, birth of a Howard University alumnus and soulful musical genius, WHFR 89.3 FM, with your host MissyJ, will spotlight the music of Roberta Cleopatra Flack during WHFR PRESENTS this Sunday, February 9th, from 4:00 - 7:00 PM.

Reaching out farther into the community while still making waves, we are WHFR DEARBORN.

WHFR PRESENTS airs every Sunday beginning at 4:00 pm with a rotating cast of WHFR DJs, taking in-depth looks into the many genres of music that WHFR has to offer. Tune in at 89.3 on the FM dial in Dearborn/Detroit and surrounding communities, or listen anywhere via our online streamer.

