Don’t Miss Angela Davis LIVE on "The Rhythmic Ride" This Sunday!

The Rhythmic Ride is excited to share that Angela Davis, one of Detroit’s finest Neo-Soul and R&B vocalists, will be joining WHFR 89.3 FM for a live interview on Sunday, February 9th!

Angela Davis is known for her powerful voice and heartfelt storytelling. She has performed at major events, including:

2024 NFL Draft (Detroit) - Sang “Lift Every Voice and Sing”

National Anthem at Ford Field - Detroit Lions vs. Washington Commanders

2013 Detroit Black Music Award Winner - Female R&B Vocalist of the Year

2015 WDIV Super Singer Competition Winner

2016 Detroit Music Award Nominee

Join us for "Sunday Funday" and experience a mix of R&B and classic soul music, plus an exclusive conversation with Angela Davis at 2:45 PM.

Stay connected with Angela:

Linktree: linktr.ee/AngelaDavisMusic

Bandcamp: angeladavis.bandcamp.com

Instagram: @AngelaDavisEnt

Twitter/X: @ADavMusic

Don’t miss this special interview! Tune in and feel the music.