"WHFR Presents" Sunday, JAN 26th, 1-7pm: impulse!

"THE NEW THING" in jazz was on the horizon. John Coltrane was setting the music world on fire with his innovations in sound. Albert Ayler, Archie Shepp and Pharoah Sanders would follow suit with unique approaches to the music coupled with social and spiritual commentary. Many other great jazz musicians would jump aboard the IMPULSE RECORDS bandwagon to create music unlike any other heard previously.

From 1961 through the 1970's, IMPULSE RECORDS could be counted upon to hear what was new and happening in jazz and improvised music. Through many changes in ownership, including ABC Records who reissued many Sun Ra hard to find recordings in the 1970's, Impulse Records held true to the creative sounds in modern music. And they are back on the scene today as well.

TUNE IN TO WHFR RADIO on Sunday, January 26, between the hours of 1-7pm EST, as the radio program WHFR PRESENTS will be expanded to a six-hour broadcast of the music of IMPULSE RECORDS from the beginnings of the label to the modern day. WHFR PRESENTS can be heard over the airwaves locally on 89.3fm and heard worldwide via the internet via whfr.fm.

