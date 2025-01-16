WHFR Journal: Big Band Concert and MLK -- Tomorrow, January 17, 1pm

Tune in to the WHFR Journal Jan. 17 at 1pm to learn about the exciting HFC Music Dept. benefit concert featuring Bassist Trevor Lamb who will be accompanied by the HFC Big Band. Get details about this one-night-only live event taking place Saturday here on the campus of HFC. Also, we'll air a special Kelly Corrigan Wonders program from our friends at PRX, as Kelly chats with actor and writer Anna Deavere Smith about two books important in her life, including: Letter From A Birmingham Jail by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Join us on this week's WHFR Journal.