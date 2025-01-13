Trevor Lamb to Perform this Saturday with HFC's Big Band

Trevor Lamb will join The Henry Ford Big Band for a magnificent performance on January 18th, 2025. They have selected a wonderful program of music that covers the gambit of the jazz idiom from Duke Ellington to Carla Bley and everything else in-between. Plus, a few tunes will feature the powerful vocal stylings of Oliva Van Goor. The performance will be followed by a Q&A session for any and all questions to be asked.

Based in Detroit, Trevor began his music career at Wayne State University. He maintains several projects including the “Eat It Up Trio” performing regularly around Detroit, and several jam sessions held weekly at various venues with the goal of cultivating local talent in the metro Detroit region. Trevor has toured internationally in Japan, where he not only showcased his own talent but also hosted clinics for university students there. Trevor has a strong passion for the Detroit jazz scene, and he expresses that in his art.

The show will take place January 18th, 2025, at 7:00 PM in the Adray Auditorium, located in the MacKenzie Fine Arts Center (Building F) at Henry Ford College.

Discounted tickets can be purchased here using code: WHFR20

