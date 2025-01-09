WHFR Journal Cleans Up For the New Year

Tomorrow, Jan. 10 at 1pm on the WHFR Journal, we'll explore the concept that organization is more than just the physical space, its the mental space as well. Sometimes we hit rock bottom and look around the house and ask: "How did I get here?" Join us as we share a special PRX program called "The Lisa Show" that will share insights and tips about the benefits of and ways to organize. We'll be back with some local segments next week, but hope you're enjoying these handpicked specialty Journal shows in the meantime. Happy January and happy decluttering!