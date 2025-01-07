"WHFR Presents" Sunday, January 19th

WHFR Presents will celebrate the lives of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and President Jimmy Carter with an evening of music on Sunday, January 19, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Bill Keith will share some of their favorite songs and artists along with musical tributes to both historic leaders.

The musical mix will span many different genres including Jazz, Gospel, Rock, Folk and Americana.

