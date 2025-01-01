WHFR Journal Presents "This Year in Climate" PRX Special

Tune in on Friday, January 3, at 1pm to the first edition of the WHFR Journal of 2025, as we air a special retrospective of 2024 in climate. The year set new records for extreme heat around the world in what is already the warmest decade on record. According to the World Meteorological Organization, sea-level rise and ocean heating are accelerating along with the loss of ice from glaciers. And we continue to see extreme weather of all kinds wreak havoc on communities across the world. In November, the U.S. re-elected Donald Trump to the presidency, a move that will almost certainly slow the transition to cleaner forms of energy. And yet, the transition continues. As the year winds down, Climate One hosts Greg Dalton and Ariana Brocious look back upon recent climate progress and pitfalls and revisit some of their most illuminating interviews of 2024. Join us for this important and powerful show.