"Best Of" Week: DEC 29th - JAN 4th

Take a look (a "listen," actually) back on 2024 with WHFR! During the week of December 29th, 2024 through January 4th, 2025, all your favorite WHFR shows will present special "Best Of 2024" programming.

How will each of our DJs choose to remember the year that was? They may be playing their favorite singles of 2024, recounting the bands they saw live over the year, or even just playing a few tracks off their favorite 2024 albums.

Tune in to find out and see what special twists our DJs have in store for you. Happy New Year from your friends at WHFR!