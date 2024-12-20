Holiday Specialty Show: Light From The Underground

If you're in the mood for unique holiday sounds, be sure to tune in to your favorite WHFR programs the week leading up to Christmas!

Light From The Underground (Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.) will feature a mix of Christmas, Holiday and Winter Themed music on Saturday, December 21. Bill Keith will play a variety of musical genres, from folk to indie rock, throughout the show. Kick off your weekend with a musical celebration of the season.

Be sure to check back right here for more announcements about additional "Holiday Specialty Shows," our always-popular "Winter Season Celebration" programming, and our "Best Of 2024" week, all coming up soon right here on WHFR... our presents to you this holiday season!