Holiday Specialty Show: The Jump Button

If you're in the mood for unique holiday sounds, be sure to tune in to your favorite WHFR programs the week leading up to Christmas!

The Jump Button's "Super Dorky Holiday" show, airing December 19th from 8:00-11:00pm, will have special programming featuring three hours of "nerdy" holiday music.

Be sure to check back right here for more announcements about additional "Holiday Specialty Shows," our always-popular "Winter Season Celebration" programming, and our "Best Of 2024" week, all coming up soon right here on WHFR... our presents to you this holiday season!