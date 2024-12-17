WHFR... Sounding Better Than Ever!

“Is it my imagination or has WHFR become stronger and clearer in the last few years -- both on the FM dial and the stream?”

It is NOT your imagination, and it is just in time to celebrate our 40th year of being a radio station at Henry Ford College: An extensive amount of behind-the-scenes technical work has been underway.

From the microphones to the antenna to the streaming equipment – everything is being reviewed, re-wired repaired and in many cases replaced. We began by replacing our transmitter, antenna and everything connected to it. We are at the same power, yet we have extended our listenable FM range by several miles due to improved efficiency and equipment. We are also showing up on the display of your car radio sending you greetings!

Our streaming equipment and all equipment connected to our broadcast audio chain are also all new. The streaming equipment uses the same processor technology used for FM broadcast.

In addition, thanks to the generosity of one of our loyal supporters, we also have new state-of-the-art remote equipment. Whether it is live music or one of our DJs, it will have pristine and reliable qualities we have never had before, in full stereo no less. We expect to unveil that during our upcoming events in 2025.

Our main studios have many behind-the-scenes improvements ranging from re-wiring to computer upgrades, all of which are on-going, and we are just getting started. Your continued support is what makes these improvements possible.

Leading this renovation is our Production Manager & Chief Engineer Bob Burnham (shown working on satellite and other equipment in our main processing rack).

Photo by Assistant Engineer Jennifer St. James.