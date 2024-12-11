"WHFR Presents": Bob Setlik Tribute

Bob Setlik, most well known to many as the owner of Car City Records in the Detroit area, has left us at the age of 82. Mr. Setlik graced the airwaves at WHFR for many years as the host of the avant-garde music program Delusions and Furies (in tribute to the great Harry Partch recording Delusion of the Fury).

Recently residing in Indianapolis, Indiana, Bob enriched the lives of thousands of music lovers with his diligent efforts in the record business, the sharing of new sounds, and his work in radio. He could easily meld the sounds of avant-garde classical and jazz music with traditional gospel, old country folk along with Iggy and the Stooges for good measure. Bob was a good friend to many of us and we honor his memory.

Tune in to WHFR Radio for a special tribute to Mr. Setlik on Sunday, December 15, from 4-7pm EST, on the WHFR Presents Radio Program. WHFR can be heard in the Dearborn/Detroit area at 89.3fm and worldwide via the internet at whfr.fm.

