WHFR Journal Friday at 1pm - Chocolate, Libraries, and Bright Lights

Tune in to the WHFR Journal this Friday, December 6 at 1pm as we share info about the upcoming Downriver Actor's Guild production of "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory". We'll also talk with our favorite resident librarian at the Dearborn Public Library about the many winter programs they're offering for the community. We'll wrap up the hour with a new segment from the Series: Living Planet: Environment Matters ~ from DW. We see the bright lights and big, LED cities as more and more cities are switching to LEDs to save money and, ultimately, the planet. But ecologists are worried about this trend. Hear more on this week's Journal tomorrow at 1pm. Join us!