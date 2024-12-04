Thursday Show Time Changes

Thursday late mornings and early afternoons will sound slightly different as the winter months come upon us. Join Missy J and her House That Jack Swing Built program running from 10am until 1pm, beginning Thursday December 5. You will hear the same mix of swing, hip hop, soul, jazz, gospel, funk and R&B, along with information on community events weekly.

Earl Jones and his Jazz Horizons program will gain an extra hour beginning on December 12, as he explores the best in the history of jazz music, particularly new and local music that is on "the horizon." Tune in to Earl weekly on Thursdays from 1pm until 4pm.

All right here on the station making waves, locally over-the-air on your radio dial at 89.3FM and anywhere in the world whfr.fm.