December 3rd Is "Giving Tuesday"

Join the millions of people across the world coming together to celebrate generosity. If you're looking to spend that last bit of money set aside for charitable contributions, consider a tax-deductive donation to your favorite non-commercial internet and broadcast station, WHFR.

Giving feels great and is easy... Please visit https://foundation.hfcc.edu/whfr to make your secure online donation today, perhaps in honor of a loved one as a special holiday gift, or because you believe in the mission of local, independent radio. Please be sure to scroll down and select "WHFR."

Thank you in advance for your support, and don't forget to tag @GivingTuesday and use #GivingTuesday on social media to share your generosity in action throughout the day!