TOP TEN BLUES for November 2024

Please join Highway 61 for the best in new Blues releases and local area Artists' music every Friday, 2:00 – 4:00pm, with host DJ~KittyLuv;) 'making~waves'. Here is our latest Top Ten Blues new releases being aired at WHFR-FM 89.3:

1. MISSISSIPPI MACDONALD: I Got What You Need (APM Records)

2. OLLEE OWENS: Nowhere to Hide (Self)

3. KAT RIGGINS AND HER BLUES REVIVAL: Revival (House Of Berry)

4. DENNIS HERRERA: Four (Deep Groove Records)

5. RONNIE BAKER BROOKS: Blues In My DNA (Alligator Records)

6. JOVIN WEBB: Drifter (Blind Pig Records)

7. SHEMEKIA COPELAND: Blame It On Eve (Alligator Records)

8. BENNY TURNER: BT (Nola Blue Records)

9. VANESSA COLLIER: Do It My Own Way (Phenix Fire Records)

10. JAKE SHMABUKURO AND MICK FLEETWOOD: Blues Experience (Forty Below)

DJ~KittyLuv;)

WHFR Blues Music Director