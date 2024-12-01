TOP TEN BLUES for November 2024

Please join Highway 61 for the best in new Blues releases and local area Artists' music every Friday, 2:00 – 4:00pm, with host DJ~KittyLuv;) 'making~waves'. Here is our latest Top Ten Blues new releases being aired at WHFR-FM 89.3:
1. MISSISSIPPI MACDONALD: I Got What You Need (APM Records)
2. OLLEE OWENS: Nowhere to Hide (Self)
3. KAT RIGGINS AND HER BLUES REVIVAL: Revival (House Of Berry)
4. DENNIS HERRERA: Four (Deep Groove Records)
5. RONNIE BAKER BROOKS: Blues In My DNA (Alligator Records)
6. JOVIN WEBB: Drifter (Blind Pig Records)
7. SHEMEKIA COPELAND: Blame It On Eve (Alligator Records)
8. BENNY TURNER: BT (Nola Blue Records)
9. VANESSA COLLIER: Do It My Own Way (Phenix Fire Records)
10. JAKE SHMABUKURO AND MICK FLEETWOOD: Blues Experience (Forty Below)
DJ~KittyLuv;)
WHFR Blues Music Director