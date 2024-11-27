WHFR Journal - Thanksgiving Edition - This Friday at 1pm

Join us on this week's WHFR Journal when we explore two basic yet powerful words: Thank you. They sound simple enough. But there is always more to a topic, phrase, or ritual than one might think. Margaret Visser, the author of Much Depends on Dinner, is best known for her books about the history, anthropology, and mythology of everyday life. Now she has turned her scholarly eye towards gratitude. The result is a book called The Gift of Thanks: The Roots, Persistence and Paradoxical Meanings of a Social Ritual. Please tune in Friday, Nov. 29 at 1pm for an exploration of this book and topic.

(From PRX, with original airing on Canada's CBC Radio on October 14, 2008). Happy Thanksgiving and THANK YOU for your support of WHFR.